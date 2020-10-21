Johor police suspect lorry operators given inside info on enforcement checks

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (far left) is shown an overloaded lorry by a Road Transport Department officer in Ulu Tiram October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 21 — The Johor police believe some parties provide information to lorry operators and drivers who overload their vehicles on days where no enforcement operations are taking place, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said this was revealed after it was found to be among the reasons given by lorry drivers detained during enforcement checks involving commercial lorries.

“When asked about the additional cargo that caused the overloading, the driver replied that they do so as usually JPJ does not conduct operations on a Saturday.

“From there, we believe there may be parties who channel information to them where the operators will then take advantage on the day to overload their lorries,” said Ayob Khan referring to the Road Transport Department (RTD) by its Malay initials.

He revealed the matter while participating in the Johor police contingent’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department’s operation with the RTD at the weighing station in Ulu Tiram near here today.

Meanwhile, from June this year until yesterday, the Johor police’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department has conducted a total of 206 commercial vehicle operations throughout the state.

Ayob Khan said out of 261 lorries that were inspected, 239 were found to be overloading above the allowed amount.

“This means that 91 per cent of the total inspected lorries were found to be carrying a load of up to 40 per cent more than the allowed limit,” he said.

Ayob Khan said during the same period, the Johor police’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department issued 3,512 summonses involving various offenses.

He said this was besides the seizure of 118 commercial lorries.

“The irresponsible action of the lorry operators and drivers showed that not only were they not afraid of the law, but they also endangered the lives of other road users,” said Ayob Khan.

The state’s top police officer also noted that most of the guilty commercial lorries carry loads such as rocks, palm oil and sand.

“Apart from exceeding the allowable load limit, the lorry drivers also reported having other offences such as bald tyres, cargo loads that are not properly covered and badly maintained lorries.

“Some drivers were also found to be without a valid driving licence for commercial use,” said Ayob Khan.

In June, Ayob Khan vowed that the state police will go all out to stop overloaded lorries in Johor under the Ops Perdagangan operation.

He said the action was necessary in an effort to reduce the number of accidents involving heavy vehicles.