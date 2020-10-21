Johor govt allows markets to reopen with strict SOPs amid new Covid-19 spike

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil announced that all markets in Johor are allowed to operate with immediate effect, provided they comply with the SOP. — Picture courtesy of Johor Housing and Local Government Committee

JOHOR BARU, Oct 21 — All markets throughout Johor that fall under local authorities are allowed to operate again immediately provided they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP), its state government said today.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the announcement to resume operations covered the morning markets, night markets, farmers markets, public markets and also bazaars.

However, if there is new Covid-19 positive cases in the locality, Ayub said the markets will be closed after the local authorities receives a risk assessment report and advice from the district health office.

“It should be emphasised that the authorities can also take immediate closure action against any market that does not comply with the SOP set by the local authorities, Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC),” said Ayub in a statement.

Ayub pointed out that the SOP compliance must be taken seriously and includes the use of face masks, the use of the MySejahtera application or taking visitors’ entry and exit records, body temperature, access control, and if the market area does not have a fence, there should be barriers using poles or marked tape.

“All these is to ensure that there are physical distancing requirements, while the distance between each stall is set at 1.5 meters or 2 meters,” he explained.

Ayub, who is also the Rengit assemblyman, said the decision was made as a result of meetings involving the NSC, Johor state secretariat’s local government division, Johor Health Department, Royal Malaysian Police, Johor Baru (MBJB) and Iskandar Puteri city councils, and Pasir Gudang and Kulai (MPKu) municipal councils last Sunday.

He said the decision to reopen was made in response to the temporary closure of several markets previously to control and prevent public gatherings following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country last week.

“Based on information, the total number of markets closed in the MBJB area is 50 night markets and 16 morning markets, while in MPKu there are 10 night markets, two morning markets, two farmers’ markets and two flea markets.

“The state government listens to the grievances of the people, especially small traders who were previously affected by the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Therefore, an assessment has been done and the efforts taken are specific to ensure that such groups can continue to obtain sources of livelihood and indirectly help to restore the state’s economy,” said Ayub.

He said the decision to allow the reopening was also considered after receiving the state Health Department’s feedback stating that the transmission of Covid-19 cases in Johor is still under control.