HR minister: Free Covid-19 testing for Socso members; employers get up to RM150 aid in states under CMCO

A health worker inside a protective chamber collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Sunway Medical Centre in Subang Jaya October 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has extended aid to all employers in areas affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for their employees to undergo the Covid-19 testing, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said today.

Saravanan said this will be offered via Program Saringan Prihatin (PSP) or the Prihatin Screening Programme, which is a programme that has offered Covid-19 screenings since April 27.

In a statement, Saravanan said the employers can claim up to RM150 per employee as long as they take the tests at designated clinics, with the only caveat being that the employers have to pay first and claim the amount from Socso later.

He also said that free tests will be given to Socso account holders at designated service panels.

“Employers can do free testing for their employees by making an appointment and producing complete details to the servicing panels.

“The list of Socso services can be obtained from the portal. The screening process can be done in a clinic or lab or at the work premises.

“However, only screenings done at the designated service panel will be supported wholly by Socso,” he said in a statement.

Adding to that, Saravanan said employers who pay upfront for their employers’ testing can submit their request for reimbursement at the same portal along with the receipts.

Socso will then refund up to RM150 per employee. He however stressed that all transactions must go through the employer.

“Foreign and local workers from all industries are eligible for the PSP aid. Those who have done their test previously may still do so again now,” he added.

Sabah, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor have been put under CMCO after a spike in Covid-19 cases recently.



