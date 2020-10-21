EPF temporarily closes all branches in KL, Selangor, Labuan from tomorrow, cites new CMCO directives

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) today announced that all branches in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Labuan will be temporarily closed from tomorrow until further notice.

In a statement, the EPF said the closure was due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on the two federal territories and one state and the new directive to work from home, adding that all appointments are affected with immediate effect.

“All prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at EPF offices in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan will be cancelled with immediate effect.

“Members who have made appointments to visit the Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan offices during the CMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments after the movement control order is lifted,” it said.

It urged members and employers to use EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), which it said are operating as usual.

It added that payment for contributions can still be made through Internet banking, over the counter at registered bank agents and via the i-Akaun (Employer) portal on the EPF website.

It advised members and employers seeking further information to visit its official channel or contact its management centre at 03-8922 6000.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced that almost one million workers in the government and private sector will be directed to work from home starting from tomorrow.