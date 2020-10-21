Asean committed to improving guaranteed food supply to reduce Covid-19 impact

People shopping for fresh meat and produce at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — Asean countries have unanimously stated their commitment to improving guaranteed food supplies in the region in an effort to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the region’s population.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) said in a statement that the commitment was voiced at the 42nd Asean Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) that was attended by its Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, via video conference today.

The 20th AMAF Plus Three and the 6th Asean-India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry (AIMMAF) meetings were also held today.

MAFI said Asean countries also shared information, initiatives and substantive issues that have been implemented to improve the economy, health, welfare and security of citizens in their respective countries throughout the pandemic.

Malaysia also stated the government’s commitment to strengthen the economy and to tend to the welfare of its citizens through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana). — Bernama