Air Selangor: Water supply restored in 83pc affected areas as at 6am

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Water supply has been restored to 1,077 locations, or 83 per cent of the 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley and Selangor affected by an unscheduled disruption that began in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement today, utility company Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said it expects taps to start flowing again in the remaining 215 affected areas by tomorrow morning.

“As of 6am today, the water supply for 1,077 (83 per cent) of the 1,292 affected areas have fully recovered,” the statement read.

“Therefore, a total of 215 areas in the affected regions are still in the process of recovery.

“Based on the progress, we target that the water supply to all affected areas will be fully restored by 8am, October 22, 2020.”

On Monday, Air Selangor issued a stop-work order on its Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants after suspected contamination was detected in Sungai Selangor.

It said the unscheduled water cut affected 1,196,457 accounts in 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Today’s statement added that as of 6am, water supply had been fully restored to Hulu Selangor.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate was at 99 per cent for Kuala Selangor and 94 per cent for Petaling.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur at 89 per cent, Gombak (71 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (54 per cent) and Kuala Langat (50 per cent).

Air Selangor said affected consumers can check the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor official channels on social media as well as visit their website at www.airselangor.com for regular updates.

It also advised consumers to let their taps flow until the water runs clear before consumption, while urging them to be prudent with their water usage until the disruption is fully resolved.