‘Weekend husband’ claim not valid reason to enter CMCO area, say police

KUANTAN, Oct 20 — Applications from individuals claiming to be “weekend husbands” for interstate travel to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been rejected by the police since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was imposed on October 14.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said a total of 1,000 applications for interstate travel were received and out of that, 830 applications were approved from October 14 to date.

“About 250 to 300 applications were rejected as the reasons were not strong enough or they did not attach the supporting documents. For example, some gave the reason that they are weekend husbands going to meet their families living in CMCO area.

“When rejected, some say the police are not concerned but our concern is to ask those who do not need to travel, to sit at home instead of entering a CMCO area and risking themselves,” he told reporters after Ziarah Prihatin programme and monitoring Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance around the district here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Noor said so far, two police officers and one corporal are undergoing self-quarantine in the past six days

“The two officers involved had just returned from a course in Kuala Lumpur where an instructor had symptoms and found to be Covid-19 positive after a screening test, resulting in the officers and their families needing to undergo self-quarantine

“While the male corporal who is still single was instructed to undergo self-quarantine because he was unwell after completing a 14-day quarantine at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre upon returning from Sabah,” he said, adding all the three of them are awaiting their Covid-19 swab test results. — Bernama