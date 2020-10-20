Socso says 1,914 contributors in Kelantan who lost jobs to receive job search allowance

Socso said a total of 1,914 people who lost their jobs in Kelantan due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic have received the JSA. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA BARU, Oct 20 — A total of 1,914 people who lost their jobs in Kelantan due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic have received the Job Search Allowance (JSA) from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Kelantan Socso director Nora Yaacob said those who lost their jobs were mostly affected by the pandemic where their employers had to close operations after experiencing financial problems.

“We are always expanding the coverage of social networks through the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 to help ease the burden faced by contributors.

“Under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) introduced by the government through the Wage Subsidy Programme and Employment Retention Programme, a total of 3,049 cases have been successfully processed where employees are guaranteed to continue earning salaries and employers can continue operations during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement today.

Nora said Socso through the Penjana Career Programme had processed a total of 426 cases.

“As of last August, RM125,000 was paid to employers through the Hiring Incentive at the Kelantan level and they can also use the MyFuture Jobs portal to advertise any vacancies while job seekers can use the portal to find jobs.

“The MyFuture Jobs portal has been introduced by Socso since last June and as of Oct 13, 602 employers (in Kelantan) have used it and 13,604 job seekers are registered with this portal,” she said.

As of October 13, she said a total of 404 vacancies were offered through the portal, she added. — Bernama