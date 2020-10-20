Sarawak CM: God has ‘blessed’ Sarawak due to its harmony, religious freedom

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he believes God is blessing Sarawak because of its harmonious society and the religious freedom in the state. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 20 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he believes God is blessing Sarawak because of its harmonious society and the religious freedom in the state.

At the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a RM70 million Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) Complex here, Abang Johari said God will always bless a harmonious society.

He said the RM3.18 billion in state sales tax (SST) payment from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and other oil companies recently was an example of God’s blessing to the state.

“What is important is that we are sincere and God will help us. Sarawakians are sincere. When we want to protect our state and live in harmony, God will help us,” he said.

He said he and members of the state Cabinet have one common philosophy that religion is the foundation for people to acquire a good way of life and be disciplined in facing challenges.

He said all religions require their followers that they must be of good characters and serve God.

“God asks us to have good behaviour, be fair to fellow human beings as well as to environment and animals.

“If you have a leader who is very passionate about the survival of mankind and surrounding, then you are going to have a bright future,” he said.

Abang Johari said it has been the tradition for the Muslim lawmakers to request the state government to build churches or temples in their constituencies.

He added in other parts of the country such requests would invite controversies, but not in Sarawak.

He added that recently a Christian state lawmaker requested the state government to build a mosque and church, each costing RM10 million, in his constituency at the same time.

He said the request was approved.