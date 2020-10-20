Sabah govt ramps up distribution of food baskets

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — The Sabah government has intensified efforts to distribute food baskets to ensure that no target recipients who were badly affected by Covid-19 were left behind from receiving the aid.

State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Shahelmey Yahya said the target recipients were heads of households in localities under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and those ordered to observe home-quarantine by the Ministry of Health.

“The distribution of the food baskets will be carried out in all districts placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), but we will still give priority to the families of the target recipients first,” he told reporters after visiting the Kota Kinabalu City Council Food Basket Distribution Centre here today.

As of yesterday, 57,329 food baskets have been distributed to target recipients statewide. — Bernama