Royal Malaysian Navy wants govt to solve littoral combat ship contract issue

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany speaks during an award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Oct 20 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) hopes the government will be able to solve contractual issues regarding the procurement of six littoral combat ships (LCSs) because of the importance of maintaining sufficient assets for the country’s defence forces.

Navy Chief, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said RMN hopes the government, through the Defence Ministry, will ensure the project continues in its effort to ensure Navy assets are always at the ready to defend the country’s sovereignty against enemy threats.

“As we all know, the Navy faces a severe lack of assets. I am told that this issue will be discussed at the Cabinet-level at the soonest time possible before a decision is made about the (LCS’ contract’s) direction,” he said at a press conference after officiating the KD Peladok’s Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) 1/2020 Series Diploma Programme Convocation at the M. Sidek Shabudin Auditorium, RMN naval base here today.

He touched on the LCS project issue after the Defence Ministry said it considering ending the contract with the company responsible for supplying the six Navy assets after the first ship was not delivered on time.

According to the original schedule, LCS 1 was supposed to be handed over in April 2019 but to date, none have been delivered.

Regarding the convocation, Mohd Reza said a total of 148 Navy personnel participated in the inaugural RPEL programme, jointly organised by the Navy and the Armed Forces Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT).

He said RPEL aimed to ensure that the skills and experiential knowledge of navy personnel were recognised by the industrial sector in Malaysia and at the same time, prepare a trained and skilled workforce.

“This recognition is comparable to a career path based on academic qualifications. This will indirectly provide motivation for current career improvement in the service and marketability upon retirement from service,” he added. — Bernama