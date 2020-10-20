Police: ‘Pink wristband’ spotted on biker is actually tag used at KLIA Duty Free Complex

Police said a man who was pictured riding a motorcycle while wearing a pink bracelet near here this morning was not an individual under the Covid-19 home surveillance order. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — A man who was pictured riding a motorcycle while wearing a pink bracelet near here this morning was not an individual under the Covid-19 home surveillance order.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 35-year-old local man was only wearing a tag used in and out of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) duty-free complex.

“Checks found that the motorcycle was registered to a 32-year-old local woman, located in Port Klang, Selangor.

“Police detected and interviewed the owner of the motorcycle. He stated that the motorcycle was used by his brother who worked as a lorry driver,” he said in a statement here, today.

Shamsul Amar said the motorcyclist later told police that the picture was most likely taken when he returned to Section 15, Shah Alam, around 10am after he had delivered goods at the KLIA duty free complex. — Bernama