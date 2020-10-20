Perak Forestry Dept says foiled farming encroachment on Bukit Kinta forest reserve

IPOH, Oct 20 — The Perak Forestry Department (JPN Perak) thwarted illegal exploration activities deemed to be related to agriculture at the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve on the boundary with Cameron Highlands in Pahang last Sunday.

According to a JPN Perak statement today, an enforcement team in an operation discovered a nearly 600m long track in Compartment 212 of the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve through a flower farm road at Strawberry Park, Cameron Highlands.

“They also found a digger in the Perak-Pahang buffer zone which has been impounded. However, the operator got away,” the statement added.

It said a police report over the encroachment was made at the Tanah Rata Police Station in Cameron Highlands while an investigation will be initiated to track down the syndicate behind the encroachment.

“The JPN Perak wishes to remind the public that the National Forestry Act 1984 will continue to be enforced during the recovery movement control order (RMCO),” the statement said. — Bernama