Only Health Ministry can determine number of mandatory quarantine days for Covid-19, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Issues related to the reduction of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for Malaysians entering from Singapore can only be determined by the Health Ministry (MOH), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Taking note of some suggestions to reduce the quarantine period, he said the issue would be referred to the MOH to consider the number of mandatory quarantine days for Malaysians from Singapore.

“A 10-day or seven-day quarantine decision can only be made by the MOH. If I make announcements on health matters, it is based on the MOH’s decision,” he said at a press conference on the development of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

In a similar development, Ismail Sabri said Singaporeans who have Malaysian families were allowed to return home but need to apply for MyTravelPass on the official website of the Malaysian Immigration Department www.imi.gov.my.

He said Singapore was not on the entry ban list of 23 countries with high Covid-19 infection cases.

Malaysians in Singapore who are facing financial constraints to undergo compulsory swab tests and mandatory quarantine, can apply to MOH to be exempted from paying the charges, he said.

“If there are those who cannot afford the quarantine cost, they can apply. Those who are in the B40 group as well as people with disabilities can apply for a fee waiver with the MOH,” he said. — Bernama