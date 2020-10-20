N. Sembilan exco says 207 Kuala Kelawang MARA students down with food poisoning

JELEBU, Oct 20 — A total of 207 Kuala Klawang MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) students were down with food poisoning since early morning today after eating at the school’s dining hall yesterday.

State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman, Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said all the victims were reported stable with four of them warded at Jelebu Hospital for treatment.

“All of them complained of having food poisoning symptoms such diarrhoea and nausea around 2am to 4am, probably from the food served at lunch or dinner.

“The District Health Office has taken the food and drink samples to identify the main cause of the incident, and we will know the analysis result in a week,” he told reporters after visiting the school, here, today.

He said stern action had been taken against the food supplier by closing the school’s dining hall for two weeks from today and as of now, the students would be provided with food from a certified food supplier while waiting for the analysis result.

As such, he urged parents not to worry as the situation is still under control and the learning sessions going on as usual.

The victims comprise 54 Form One students, Form Two (53), Form Three (42), Form Four (41) and Form Five (17). — Bernama