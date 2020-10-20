Myanmar man gets 14 days’ jail after being caught without face mask on at Setapak petrol station

Ki Raung was caught violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 by not wearing a face mask at a petrol station, in Jalan Gombak, Setapak at 12.30pm last Oct 6. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A Myanmar man who was caught not wearing a face mask at a petrol station during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period was sentenced to 14 days jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Magistrate S. Mageswari handed down the sentence on Ki Raung Do Raung, 21, who is unemployed after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She ordered Ki Raung to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was on Oct 6

He was caught violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 by not wearing a face mask at a petrol station, in Jalan Gombak, Setapak here, at 12.30pm last Oct 6.

In mitigation, Ki Raung, unrepresented, said he had no money to pay fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin prosecuted. — Bernama