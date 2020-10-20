Melaka airport to remain close for the moment, says state exco

JASIN, Oct 20 — The Melaka International Airport (LTAM) is unlikely to resume operation soon following the spike of Covid-19 cases.

State Works, Transport, Public Amenities and Infrastructure committee chairman Datuk Roslan Ahmad said he did not rule out the possibility the airport’s flight operation being halted until next year despite talks of opening earlier.

“The increasing Covid-19 cases in Melaka and Penang has hindered the flight industry to reopen the route between the two states.

“The state government will wait until the situation improves before allowing LTAM to be back in operation,” he told reporters after visiting landscaping project sites at a public field and Bandar Selamat Merlimau here, today, which was also attended by Jasin Municipal Council president Datin Sapiah Haron.

Previously the media reported that the aviation industry in Melaka was expected to resume to operation involving air routes between Melaka and Penang, managed by Malindo Air, at LTAM, Batu Berendam.

On the landscape projects, Roslan said the RM900,000 development, expected to be completed in December, would become the district’s new landmarks and would benefit 30,000 residents there.

“The projects, which are connected to each other, comprise landscaping the open space, running and pedestrian tracks, fencing, as well as streetlights for safety and convenience, especially for school and college students here,” he said, adding that both projects would be upgraded from time to time by phases. — Bernama