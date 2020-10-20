MARA says stern action against operator if found negligent in food poisoning incident

SEREMBAN, Oct 20 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will take stern action against the food operator if there is any evidence of negligence behind the food poisoning of 207 Kuala Klawang Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) students in Jelebu early this morning.

MARA issued a statement stating that action will be taken if those who prepared the meals were negligent and failed to adhere to standard operating procedures during food preparation.

It said that MARA takes such issues seriously and was investigating in detail to identify the exact cause of the incident, adding that it would obey the Jelebu District Health Office’s instruction to close the Kuala Klawang MSRM food hall for two weeks to facilitate the cleaning process and further investigation.

“To ensure that the students’ needs and wellbeing is taken care of throughout the suspension period, temporary food preparation services will be carried out by other food operators,” the statement read.

MARA also reassured parents to not worry and to maintain contact with the MRSM management to get further information.

Bernama reported today that a total of 207 Kuala Klawang MRSM students suffered food poisoning early in the morning after having food at the dining hall yesterday, with four of them being admitted to Jelebu Hospital after suffering dehydration and diarrhea.

The students are in stable condition and under observation at the hospital. — Bernama