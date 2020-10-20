MACC calls on economies to provide budget for anti-corruption efforts in Malaysia

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called on all economies to spend a fair amount of their annual budget for anti-corruption efforts.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said it was to ensure that the wealth generated by the economy is shared among the people and not among the few.

“At the same time, we also should work towards our economies not to be seen as a safe haven for those corrupt actors,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Azam delivered his keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts’ Working Group (ACTWG) virtual meeting titled “Capacity Building Workshop on Exposing the Unseen Hands: Tackling Concealment of Beneficial Ownership”, here.

According to Azam, a nation has to generate economic wealth in order to sustain itself and achieve greater heights in all aspects.

“However, if the scourge of corruption and abuse of power are allowed to fester, the wealth generated will be corruptly siphoned off to only the selected few persons,” he added. — Bernama