Hearing of govt's forfeiture suit against Johor Umno over 1MDB-linked funds on Nov 24

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The High Court will hear the government’s application to forfeit RM677,872.55 that was seized from the Johor Umno Liaison Committee (Umno Johor) this Nov 24.

Lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin, representing Umno Johor, informed the date when contacted by Bernama through the WhatsApp today.

He said the matter was supposed to be heard today before judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, but it has been vacated following the implementation of the conditional movement control order in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur from Oct 14 to 27.

The money was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal and was transferred from the bank account belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. — Bernama