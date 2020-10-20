Covid-19: Pahang exco appeals against Taman Negara closure due to CMCO

BENTONG, Oct 20 — The Pahang state government is appealing to all those involved to reconsider the directive to close Taman Negara Kuala Tahan since it is not included in the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

State Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Biotechnology Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, said the directive will affect the tourism sector which is coming back to life after the crippling movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.

“Resort operators and tour guides were breathing a sigh of relief, but now the order to close has forced tourists to cancel their bookings, which is understood will result in loss.

“To me, this decision must be re-examined because tourists from places like Johor, Kelantan and Perak can still visit without crossing the CMCO area,” Mohd Sharkar told reporters today after the launch of the Sahabat Alam Tampik Janda Baik Association (SATJB) in Janda Baik which was also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) Pahang director, Datuk Idros Yahya, and SATJB chairperson, Rohaimi Anuar.

He was asked to comment on the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) October 6 directive for all public facilities under it purview to close as a Covid-19 protective measure.

He said he has received a memorandum from the Kampung Kuala Tahan Development and Well-being Committee appealing for a revocation of this directive because it will affect their income.

On the launch of SATJB, he said it is the first community-based tourism (organisation) in Peninsular Malaysia and will provide opportunities for Janda Baik folk to manage and promote the Ulu Tampik Waterfall to tourists.

“It is a pilot project and I hope the community will develop a tourist-friendly booking system that will also enable them to keep track of the number of visitors,” said Mohd Sharkar.

At the event, he gave out skill certificates to eight guides who attended the Level II (Green Badge) Eco Guide course and (officiated) the launch of Tampik Junior Ranger for children aged six to 12. — Bernama