Covid-19: Hundreds of villagers at new cluster Saguking, Labuan to wear wristband

A man undergoing home quarantine watches news on the Covid-19 statistics in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Oct 20 — Hundreds of villagers in the new Covid-19 cluster Saguking, Sebor, here will wear the home-quarantine wristband beginning today following the spike in positive cases in the sparsely- populated water village of mostly undocumented migrants.

At least 30 new cases (of the 34) were recorded on Monday in the village and 18 of them being foreigners.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni said the targeted screening for villagers in Saguking, Sebor continued today, with the exercise being part of the stay-at-home order for the villagers to remain within their radius.

“We are doing our best to get all the villagers in Saguking, Sebor to wear the wristband so that they could just stay home, and not roam around the town as this could pose a risk to the local community,” he told Bernama.

The screening exercise, which commenced at 10 am, was conducted at the floating ‘balai raya’ (community hall) in the water village, with several health inspectors and medical officers stationed there for the task.

Saguking, located approximately 400 metres from the town centre, is a Brunei-Kadayan village but gradually divided into two divisions, with the area next to the valley turned into a water village of squatters, namely Saguking, Sebor.

Dr Ismuni said two more water villages, Kg Patau-Patau 1 and 2, were also targeted for screening with hundreds of villagers including children making a beeline for the swab and Polymerase Reaction Chain (PCR) tests, being held at the community hall.

Labuan has recorded daily increase in cases over the last one week, bringing the tally to 154 cases as of Monday, and has been placed under a two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 17 to October 30, along with two other federal territories, namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (from October 14).

The duty-free island is linked to four active clusters — Saguking with 39 cases, Bah Bangat (11), Bah Bundle (22 cases including those spread in Johor) and Bah Layangan which has spread to Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, recording a total of 13 cases (only one in Labuan). — Bernama