Almost all Penang Remand Prison employees, families Covid-19 negative, says state prison director

A man in a PPE suit is seen at the Penang Remand Prison along Jalan Penjara, October 6. 2020. Since October 5, the Penang Remand cluster has recorded 399 cases, all involving inmates with one fatality, with the EMCO in force at the Penang Remand Prison and its quarters until October 27. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 20 — Almost all of the 316 employees and the families staying at the Penang Remand Prison quarters have tested negative for Covid-19.

Penang Remand Prison Director Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said that the prison had received 99 per cent of the test results, all of which were negative, and that the remaining test results would be known latest tomorrow. He added that there were no additional new Covid-19 cases at the prison and that the 398 infected prisoners receiving treatment were in stable condition.

Regarding the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Mohamed Jusoh said everything had been going smoothly since its implementation on October 15.

Since October 5, the Penang Remand cluster has recorded 399 cases, all involving inmates with one fatality, with the EMCO in force at the Penang Remand Prison and its quarters until October 27.

Meanwhile, Seberang Prai Prison Director Zulkifli Abdul Manah said the 14 Covid-19 positive cases confirmed at the prison yesterday involved only inmates and there were no further cases involving prison personnel.

The first screening test for over 300 employees and 700 inmates housed in the prison’s new block were completed yesterday, he said, adding that all inmates confirmed positive were isolated at a temporary ward and were monitored by Health Ministry officers.

Zulkifli said that all prison employees would undergo a second Covid-19 screening test tomorrow, followed by inmates in the old block to ensure that they were not infected. He expressed thanks to donors who have been donating aid to the prison, adding that there was adequate supply of essential items such as food, face masks and personal protection equipment.

Penang currently has two main clusters, namely Penang Remand Prison cluster and Jawi Prison cluster. The prisons are the third and fourth penal institutions in the country respectively that recorded Covid-19 infections following Tawau, Sabah and Alor Setar, Kedah. — Bernama