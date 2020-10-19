Umno Supreme Council meeting tomorrow postponed indefinitely due to CMCO

The hot topic of discussion is the party’s decision whether to continue to support Perikatan Nasional or to seek new partners or stand as the Opposition. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Umno’s attempts to have a face-to-face meeting with its top leaders tomorrow have been put on hold due to the restrictions imposed by the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Malaysiakini, quoting a source, reported that the meeting was postponed indefinitely due to difficulties in having all of its members travel across state lines due to the CMCO in effect in the Klang valley.

“Yes, the Supreme Council meeting tomorrow has been cancelled due to the conditional MCO,” the anonymous source told Malaysiakini.

This is the second time the meeting was postponed. It was initially scheduled to take place on October 17 but due to its members not wanting to have a virtual meeting for privacy reasons, they decided to have the meeting in Pahang.

The hot topic of discussion is the party’s decision whether to continue to support Perikatan Nasional or to seek new partners or stand as the Opposition.

Umno’s leaders are currently meeting their PAS counterparts tonight to discuss the future of their alliance called Muafakat Nasional.