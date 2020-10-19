Selangor Sultan disappointed over water supply disruptions

Sultan Sharafuddin’s private secretary Datuk Muhamad Munir Bani, in a statement, said the Ruler, on September 8 had also sent a letter to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari regarding the problem that has been occurring in Selangor of late. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed great disappointment over the grievances and plight of the people facing water supply disruptions while struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sultan Sharafuddin’s private secretary Datuk Muhamad Munir Bani, in a statement, said the Ruler, on September 8 had also sent a letter to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari regarding the problem that has been occurring in Selangor of late.

“In the letter, His Highness has given advice and some recommendations and views to overcome the problem but there seems to be no effect because the same problem keeps happening to inconvenience his beloved subjects,” Muhamad Munir said.

He said Sultan Sharafuddin, since 2009, had written several letters to both the federal government and the Selangor government for the water supply problem not to be politicised and for it to be resolved immediately as water was a basic need.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor user accounts involving 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley have to once again experience unscheduled supply disruptions today after four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were shut down due to contamination of raw water sources.

Muhamad Munir said Sultan Sharafuddin has also expressed his concern over the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Selangor and throughout the country.

“Therefore, His Highness has called on the people to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not to flout directives issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council,” he said.

The Ruler also greatly appreciates the efforts of doctors and nurses who have been tenaciously providing treatment to Covid-19 patients, Muhamad Munir said.

“Therefore, do not burden the frontliners as His Highness was informed that there are many who still do not comply with the instructions and who violate SOPs,” he said.

Besides ensuring they wear face masks in public areas, Sultan Sharafuddin has also advised the people not go out if there is no urgent need, Muhamad Munir said.

“His Highness has also asked individuals who have been to high-risk locations or red zones areas to report immediately to the nearest health centre to undergo screening and to disclose their health status,” he said. — Bernama