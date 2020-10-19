Perak extends late assessment payment penalty waiver, arrear discounts till December, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the offer, which ended in August, has been extended until December 31 under Phase Three of the State Economic Stimulus Package aimed at easing the burden of the people and the business community during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 19 — The Perak state government has agreed to extend the offer to waive late assessment payment penalties and discounts on arrears as well as payment for land premiums effective immediately.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the offer, which ended in August, has been extended until December 31 under Phase Three of the State Economic Stimulus Package aimed at easing the burden of the people and the business community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the exemption of late fines, it is for Recurrent Land Tax for all types of property,” he said in a statement here today.

On the discount for lump-sum payments of arrears, Ahmad Faizal said a 30 per cent deduction would be given for arrears exceeding RM1 million, while arrears of between RM500,000 to RM999,000 were eligible for a 25 per cent reduction.

He said a 20 per cent discount would be given for tax arrears below RM500,000, while a 15 per cent reduction would be given to those who settled their assessment arrears in installments until December 31.

Apart from that, Ahmad Faizal said the state government also offered a discount on land premium payments for Notices 5A and 7G, where if the amount was RM5 million and above, it would require a letter for special consideration to be sent to the state executive council.

For premiums ranging from RM3 million to RM4,999,999, the discount offered is 30 per cent; premiums ranging from RM2 million to RM2,999,999 (25 per cent); premiums between RM500,000 to RM1,999,999 (15 per cent) and 10 percent for premiums below RM500,000.

However, Ahmad Faizal said all the discounts were limited to notices issued for the current year with payments made before December 31, 2020.

He said the fine exemptions and discounts would reduce the state’s revenue potential by RM6.65 million. — Bernama