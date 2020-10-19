Penang assembly sitting adjourns sine die

A woman watches a live broadcast of the third term of the 14th Penang State Legislative Assembly session on her phone in George Town October 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 — The Penang Legislative Assembly sitting adjourned sine die today after sitting for six days.

The sitting beginning October 12 saw 74 oral and 630 written questions submitted as well as three bills tabled including the Supply Bill and Motion on the 2021 Development Estimates tabled by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Also passed were two bills namely the Poultry Plantation (Penang State) Bill 2020 and the Law Reform Bill for the Penang State Museum Board Enactment 1972.

The Poultry Farming Enactment Bill 2020 was tabled by state Agrotech and Food Security, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin which, among others, is to monitor farming activities in the state so that they are more organised and controlled.

It is also to ensure good farming methods to prevent environmental pollution and disease control.

Meanwhile, the Law Reform Bill for the Penang State Museum Board Enactment 1972 was tabled by state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin, to renew old policies and allocate new powers to the Board to oversee and monitor the operation of private and personal museums in Penang.

Initially, the state government was scheduled to table a special motion to have assemblymen’s seats declared vacant for violating the state’s anti-hopping law but was postponed due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

The four assemblymen who announced that they had lost faith in the Pakatan Harapan leadership were Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifli Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang), both from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu); and Dr Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Acheh), whose memberships with PKR were suspended. — Bernama