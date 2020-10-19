Motorcycle thief with fever arrested, admits to close contact with Covid-19 PUI

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said the suspects, aged 26 and 19, were caught after they were noticed by the vehicle owner, who is an auxiliary policeman. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Two local men were arrested at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) motorcycle parking area here on Saturday for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle.

In a statement last night, Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said the suspects, aged 26 and 19, were caught after they were noticed by the vehicle owner, who is an auxiliary policeman.

“The victim who had completed his duties was heading to his Yamaha 125z motorbike when he saw the two suspects in the act,” he said, adding that the victim called his colleague for help.

The 19-year-old suspect was later found to have a body temperature of 38.5 degrees Celcius, and admitted to being in close contact to a Person Under Investigation (PUI) who had been placed under home quarantine in Kerinchi.

“The suspect underwent a Covid-19 screening and is currently waiting for the result. Meanwhile, the other suspect was taken to the emergency unit for treatment following a scuffle with the victim,” he said, adding that both suspects had drug-related criminal records. — Bernama