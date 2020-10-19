In Johor, police nab two friends of murdered ex-cop for investigation

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said initial investigations found that the incident was believed to have been sparked by an argument when the victim asked the suspect to return his money that had been earlier borrowed to him for business. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 19 — The Johor police said they have identified the main suspect in the murder of a 57-year-old police retiree in Kluang who had been reported missing earlier.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the main suspect, a 37-year-old man, is said to be a good friend of the victim for many years.

He said the suspect was arrested along with another man, 41, in Kluang at 10am last Friday.

“Initial investigations found that the incident was believed to have been sparked by an argument when the victim asked the suspect to return his money that had been earlier borrowed to him for business.

“There was an argument involving the return of the money between the victim and the suspect.

“The victim was believed to have been killed in the store belonging to the main suspect’s brother before being buried in an palm oil plantation about 20 kilometres away from the victim’s location that was last reported missing by his family members,” said Ayob Khan in a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The police retiree was last with the Special Branch Division and had been reported missing by his son on September 1.

Ayob Khan said the cause of death were four blows to the head from a blunt object.

He said police, with the assistance of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) pathology department, found the victim’s body in a palm oil plantation at Batu 26, Jalan Kahang-Mersing, near Kluang on Saturday.

“Yesterday, the police with the Kluang Fire and Rescue Department found a motorcycle believed to belong to the victim in a river about two kilometres from where the victim’s remains were found,” said Ayob Khan.

Ayob Khan said the victim’s family had to identify him through the shirt and pants he was wearing as the corpse was too decomposed for a visual identification and no documents were found with the body.

“However, the victim’s identity verification is being done through deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing,” he said.

Ayob Khan added that both suspects have been remanded and the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged those with information on the case to contact investigating officer Assistant Superintendent K. Karthiggaibalan at 019-5777221 or to contact the nearest police station.