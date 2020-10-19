Health Ministry identifies two new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Melaka

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — A total of two new clusters were detected today by Health Ministry, one in Selangor which is currently under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and another in Melaka.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster for the former is dubbed Hentian cluster, located in Hulu Selangor, and the other the Bukit cluster identified in Melaka Tengah, Jasin and Alor Gajah.

Between the two new clusters, a total of 22 active cases were detected as of today.

The Hentian clust index patient tested positive for Covid-19 during a screening on October 15 and is currently being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh, he said.

“Subsequently close contact screenings identified six more positive cases” Dr Noor Hisham said.

As of 12pm today, 120 more people from the Hentian cluster were awaiting their test results.

In Melaka, the index patient for Bukit cluster was identified via screening on October 13 and is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Melaka.

Up to noon today, 89 people from the cluster were screened and 14 were found to be positive.