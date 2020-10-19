GPS leaders possess capability to outline development programmes for Sarawak, says Manyin

Manyin (centre) hands over a GPS flag to a PBB sub-branch head. With the minister are (from left) Dr Sinang, Miro and Rentap. — Borneo Post Online pic

SERIAN, Oct 19 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to continue leading the state after the 12th state election to enable Sarawak to move forward, says Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

He pointed out that since Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg took the chief minister’s post in 2017, Sarawak has witnessed tremendous development.

He added that Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, wants to see Sarawak achieve a developed state status by 2030 and once this status is attained, it would bring greater benefits to all Sarawakians.

“It is clear that Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari is a chief minister for all. He has rolled out various development programmes for all layers of society including setting up the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to look after the welfare of non-Islamic organisations.

“Hence, we must ensure that he and GPS would continue to lead the state after the next election,” he said in officiating at the closing ceremony of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Armada programme at Kampung Temong Mura, Tebedu on Saturday night.

Manyin, who is PBB senior vice-president and Tebedu assemblyman, said GPS and its leaders had shown their capability in outlining the development programmes for Sarawak.

“This is not just rhetoric — we have channelled (developments) to the whole of Sarawak.”

Adding on, the minister called upon the Bidayuh community to continue supporting GPS and ensure candidates from the coalition would win all eight Bidayuh-majority state seats — Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Semuja and Kedup.

Meanwhile, Kampung Temong Mura headman Ramlee Nasiew, who spoke earlier, proposed for Manyin to be renominated for Tebedu in the next state election.

He said this was because the voters in Tebedu believed that Manyin had done a lot and ‘is still fit to continue working for the people in Tebedu’.

Manyin is currently in his fifth term — or into his 25th year — of being the assemblyman of Tebedu, which he has represented since 1996.

Meanwhile, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, who is also PBB Youth chief, called upon Sarawakians to reject politics that promoted religious and racial extremism because this could disrupt the existing peace and harmony in Sarawak.

“Let us continue the leadership of our Chief Minister. He is brave and smart, and has shown us new ways to generate funds to develop Sarawak,” he said.

The closing of ‘N21 Tebedu GPS Roadshow for Tebedu/Temong Zone’ was also held that night, which involved the presentation of GPS flags to nine grassroots units.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh who is also PBB Youth deputy chief, political secretary to chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada, and Tebedu PBB Youth chief Kemin Rentap, were also present. — Borneo Post Online