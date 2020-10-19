Former contractor from Sabah gets 14 days’ jail, fined for failing to self-quarantine in Melaka

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim passed the sentence on Md Syafrizan Salleh, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the offence and he is to start the jail term from today. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Oct 19 — For failing to self-quarantine as ordered by the Health Ministry but going out to work and shop after returning from Sabah to vote in the recent state election, a former contractor was today sentenced to 14 days’ jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court, here.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim passed the sentence on Md Syafrizan Salleh, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the offence and he is to start the jail term from today.

The court also ordered the father of two who hails from Papar, Sabah to be jailed for another seven days if he failed to pay the fine.

“You should have acted responsibly and understood that the self-quarantine was necessary after you returned to the peninsula from a high-risk area, to ensure that you were really healthy and not infect others because if you were (Covid-19) positive, it would have an impact on the lives and safety of others,” Muhammad Nazrin told the accused.

Md Syafrizan was alleged to have violated the order issued by the Health Ministry on September 29 to quarantine himself at Bangunan Pentadbiran Persiaran Penapisan Sungai Udang, here.

He was charged under Section 24 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both.

Prosecuting officer, ASP Nora Yaacob appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by a trainee lawyer.

Outside the court, Nora said Md Syafrizan returned to Kota Kinabalu on September 26 to vote in the state election and when he returned to the peninsula, he was to self-quarantine for 14 days from September 28 to October 11 under the home surveillance order (HSO)n and to wear the pink wrist band.

She said based on the investigation conducted, the accused had gone out of the quarantine centre to work and buy some daily necessities. — Bernama