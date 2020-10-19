Drug bust leads to arrest of businessman, hairdresser in Sarawak

The seized packages in which the drugs were stashed. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Oct 19 — A businessman and a hairdresser were arrested by police on suspicion of trafficking drugs during a raid carried out here last Friday.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin said the suspects, aged 34 and 29 respectively, were nabbed at a house in Lorong RTM around 8.20pm following a tip-off received.

“Both suspects were arrested while inside a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle that was parked in the garage of the house.

“A search uncovered a variety of drugs weighing more than 900 grammes and worth RM45,720, in the vehicle and inside the house,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the drugs seized included 890.57 grammes of ketamine, 2.80 grammes of Erimin 5 pills, and 30.30 grammes ecstasy pills.

In addition to the drugs, police also confiscated cash amounting to RM6,426, the 4WD vehicle worth RM40,000 and jewelleries valued at over RM16,000.

Jasmirol also said a urine test found only the businessman to be drug-positive.

“Both suspects, who have no criminal records, have been remanded for six days for further investigation,” he added.

The case has been classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty, or life imprisonment with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted. — Borneo Post Online