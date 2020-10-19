Covid-19: Another Seberang Perai Prison officer confirmed positive, says director

Seberang Perai Prison director Zulkifli Abdul Manah said a total of 384 officers and staff of the prison had undergone screening and as of now, only two of them tested positive while the others would undergo the second screening soon. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 — Another officer at Seberang Perai Prison, Jawi, near here, was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday, said its director Zulkifli Abdul Manah.

Following this case, he said, two of the prison’s male officers had caught the disease and they were wardens on duty at the new block that housed a group of inmates who were previously tested positive with the virus.

“Both officers are now being treated at Penang Hospital and the Health Ministry has conducted screening on their family members who live at the prison’s quarters.

“So far, the screening on the first family came out negative.. we are waiting for the results of the second family,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Zulkifli said a total of 384 officers and staff of Seberang Perai Prison had undergone screening and as of now, only two of them tested positive while the others would undergo the second screening soon.

He said so far, 70 inmates at the new block, who were recently sentenced and sent to the prison last month, had been confirmed positive for the virus, while older inmates at other buildings were not affected.

“We have also prepared a block as a treatment ward for the prisoners who are Covid-19 positive and another block for those who have recovered from the infection. The condition of those infected is stable currently,” he added. — Bernama