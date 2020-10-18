Sandakan Sports Complex hostel turned into Covid-19 treatment centre, says Sabah Sports Board chairman

A Sandakan Information Department staff distributes leaflets on the 2019 novel coronavirus infection to tourists in Sandakan January 30, 2020. Sabah Sports Board (SSB) chairman Dr KH Tan said the board is allowing the use of the Sandakan Sports Complex Hostel as a Covid-19 treatment centre following the increase in the number of positive cases in the district. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Oct 18 — Another Covid-19 treatment centre for low risk patients in Sandakan will be operating this afternoon.

Sabah Sports Board (SSB) chairman KH Tan said the board is allowing the use of the Sandakan Sports Complex Hostel as a Covid-19 treatment centre following the increase in the number of positive cases in the district.

“The hostel can accommodate 150 patients. The key to the hostel had been handed over to the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) director Dr Francis Paul yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

The hostel is the fourth treatment centre after HDOK Anjung Kasih, with 36 beds; the Sandakan Malaysian Health Ministry Training (Nursing) Institute (40 beds); Batu Putih People’s Housing Programme (230 beds); and the Sandakan Sports Complex Multipurpose Hall (200 beds).

The treatment centres serve as HDOK’s extended ward for stable patients on top of 100 beds at the hospital for high-risk patients.

Meanwhile, Dr Francis thanked SSB for coming to the hospital’s aide, as well as Sandakan Municipal Council and volunteers in helping to set up the hostel. — Bernama