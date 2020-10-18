Police bust prostitution, cheating syndicate in Cheras, RM2.5m seized

The police have crippled a prostitution and cheating syndicate following in a raid in Cheras. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The police have crippled a syndicate suspected of being involved in prostitution, fraud and crypto currency transactions for the Chinese market with the seizure of about RM2.5 million in a raid in Cheras here last night.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the money was stashed in several suitcases at a luxury residence in Jalan Desa Bukit Tiara, Cheras.

Also seized were lap tops, handphones and a certain amount of synthetic drug, he told reporters at the scene last night.

He said six Chinese nationals and two locals, aged between 22 and 48, had been detained to facilitate investigation.

Huzir said the raid was conducted following an earlier operation by a team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation, Gambling and Secret Society Division (D7) at a condominium in Kajang, Selangor, during which seven Chinese nationals, including a woman, who are aged between 21 and 28, were arrested.

During the raid, several items, including lap tops and handphones were also seized, he said, adding that from investigations conducted, the syndicate was believed to be involved in prostitution and fraud using crypto currency for markets in China.

From the items seized, we believed the syndicate is involved in conducting out illegal activities for the Chinese market online, he added. — Bernama