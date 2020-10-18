Over 25 houses damaged by storm in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU, Oct 18 — More than 25 houses in three villages near Mukim Parit here were damaged in a storm at about 3pm yesterday.

While some of the houses were damaged by uprooted trees, others had their roofs blown away by the strong winds.

Mohamad Che Bakar, 55, who was at home with his wife and two children during the incident, said he was shocked to see the roof of his house being ripped off by the strong winds and blown more than 10 metres away.

“The bedroom and the kitchen are now wet and our electrical goods are also damaged,” he said when met at his home in Kampung Parit today.

Another resident, Anuar Ismail, 45, from Kampung Likong, said that when he returned home, he was shocked to see the roof in the back portion of his house damaged by a durian tree.

Parit Mukim Residents Welfare Association chairman Wan Azizi Wan Ab Ghani said among the villages affected were Kampung Likong, Kampung Parit and Kubang Kacang.

He hoped that the authorities would help the victims because most did not have an income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama