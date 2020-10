Commercial buildings stand in the central business district of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 23, 2020. MetMalaysia said the affected areas include the west coast of Sabah, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan districts) and Kudat. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a weather alert for heavy rain expected in Sabah tomorrow and Tuesday.

In a MetMalaysia statement tonight, it announced that the affected areas include the west coast of Sabah, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan districts) and Kudat. — Bernama