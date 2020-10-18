Man of your word or hypocrite? Choice is yours, Dr Mahathir, says PKR Youth vice-chief

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a media conference at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should make good on his initial promise to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latter’s bid to take over the post of prime minister, PKR youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman said today.

Syed Badli said it was up to Dr Mahathir whether he wanted to be seen as a man who honours his promises or a hypocrite who is untrustworthy in the eyes of the public.

“Even though Pakatan Harapan (PH) is no longer in power, the prior promise can still be fulfilled if Dr Mahathir voices his support for Anwar.

“Said support is sufficient to signal that Dr Mahathir is someone who honours his promise.

“As a legendary statesman, Dr Mahathir’s name would surely be tainted if he is seen as a leader who breaks his promises,” he said in a statement here.

Syed Badli also added it was public knowledge that Dr Mahathir had planned to hand over the prime minister’s post to Anwar when PH was in power.

On October 13, Dr Mahathir clarified that he has not given his support to “a certain candidate who wishes to be the prime minister”, amid political uncertainty over who most MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat support to lead the government.

The former prime minister also insisted that his new Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) remains independent of any individual or party.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir’s Pejuang nominated him as its choice to be prime minister for a third time.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is currently prime minister, but is being challenged by PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who recently claimed to have the backing of over 120 MPs, enough to form a new government.

Pejuang was founded a few months ago by Dr Mahathir after he and four other MPs were expelled from Bersatu.

The Langkawi MP had also earlier this year backed Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as prime minister should PH return to power.

Dr Mahathir had in February resigned as prime minister when Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of the then ruling PH coalition, prompting a change of government.