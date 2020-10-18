Man arrested for attacking policeman with hoe in Kedah

A man was arrested for attacking a policeman with a hoe this morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Oct 18 — A man, upset because he was not allowed out of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) area at Kampung Che Mas, Baling, was arrested for attacking a policeman with a hoe this morning.

Baling District Police Chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said the incident happened at the suspect’s house when a police officer was trying to get an explanation for his previous actions of recording a security personnel on duty at a roadblock at the village.

“At around 10.40 am at the roadblock, the 43-year-old suspect recorded a security personnel there when he was angry after being not allowed to leave the CMCO area.

“Police officers then followed the suspect to the front of the suspect’s house and tried to get an explanation for his actions before they were scolded by the suspect.

“The suspect then entered the house and came out carrying a hoe and headed towards a policeman. He swung the hoe in the direction of the officer but was stopped when other police officers intervened,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Basri said there was a scuffle between the police and the suspect before he was arrested.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect, who is a factory worker, snapped a photograph of a security personnel at the roadblock because he was unhappy over not being allowed out of the village.

He said that the suspect was not among those who were given permission to leave the CMCO area based on the set standard operating procedure.

The suspect, who did not have a previous criminal record, would be investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama



