Celcom employee in Sandakan tested positive for Covid-19

SANDAKAN, Oct 18 — Celcom Axiata Bhd confirmed that one of its employees at its retail outlet, bluecube here, has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the company said the employee was currently in quarantine and awaiting the second test result after showing mild symptoms.

“As an immediate measure and precaution to ensure the well-being of Sandakan bluecube patrons, we have closed the outlet and are working closely with the Ministry of Health to carry out detailed contact tracing and quarantine for all possible close contacts of the employee, who include all employees, guards and technicians at bluecube Sandakan.

“Thorough sanitisation as per health and safety guidelines is also being carried out at the premises,” the statement read.

Upon confirmation, all employees of Sandakan bluecube and their family members were also immediately tested and are currently undergoing home quarantine.

Meanwhile, customers around Sandakan who require Celcom products and services may visit a Celcom certified partner in the district or reach out via Celcom’s digital platform, Celcom e-store, Celcom Life App and Celcom Online Customer Service.

“The safety, health and welfare of our employees, customers and communities around us remain our utmost priority.

“Since March 17, we have rigorously adhered to and continuously observed stringent health and safety measures, including the standard operating procedures set by the government, on all fronts.

“To ensure customers remain connected without any network service disruption during such challenging times, our frontliners such as network and bluecube teams will continue to serve customers on a rotational work schedule basis,” Celcom said in the statement. — Bernama