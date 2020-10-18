Air Selangor: Water supply to resume in stages from 2pm

Water supply to 686 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor is expected to resume in stages from 2pm today. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Water supply in 686 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor which was disrupted following the partial shutdown of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant phase 1 (LRA SSP1), is expected to resume in stages from 2pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said repair work on the burst pipe was completed at 8am today.

“Following this, the LRA SSP1 has begun operation at a maximum level to fill in the main water supply system and the water will be distributed in stages,” it said.

Air Selangor has also increased the channelling of treated water from other LRAs such as LRA Sungai Selangor phase 3, LRA Wangsa Maju, LRA Sungai Batu and LRA Bukit Nenas to reduce the impact on the consumers.

A total of 84 water tanks have also been mobilised to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and affected housing areas.

Besides that, consumers can obtain water supply assistance from the public water taps provided by Air Selangor.

The list of affected areas and public water tap locations are available on Air Selangor official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, mobile app and website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama