Air Selangor: Water supply to 686 areas in Selangor to be fully restored by 2pm Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Water supply to 686 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption following the partial shutdown of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant phase 1 (LRA SSP1) will be fully restored by 2pm on October 20 in stages.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Corporate Communications chief Elina Baseri said water supply in 241 areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor would be fully restored by 2pm tomorrow.

“Water supply will also be fully restored to the remaining 445 areas on October 20 (Tuesday) by 2pm following the re-operation of the LRA SSP1 this morning.

“Air Selangor urges consumers to use water responsibly to ensure the restoration process in all affected areas runs smoothly and according to the water recovery schedule,” she said in a statement today.

She said a total of 88 water tanks had been mobilised to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and affected housing areas.

The public can also get water supply from public taps provided during the recovery period as listed on www.airselangor.com, and are advised to adhere to the guidelines of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when doing so.

Air Selangor would give updates on the water supply restoration from time to time through all its official communication channels via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as its smartphone application and the Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama