Sarawak CM rolls out master plan to spur development in Belaga

SIBU, Oct 17 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has rolled out a master plan to spur development in Belaga.

He said this included a new housing development, new commercial centre and other developments across the river similar to Petra Jaya in Kuching.

Abang Johari also said that he had a plan to build roads from Kapit to Belaga.

“To come to Belaga is not easy — you have to go through the Pelagus Rapids and many lives were lost because of the rapids. This is the aspect that we are taking into consideration,” he said when speaking at the officiating ceremony of the Belaga Waterfront today.

Abang Johari also urged the people to continue to give Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a mandate in the coming state election so as to enable them to fulfill the people’s aspirations.

He pointed out that as his term was coming to an end, he could not promise the allocation requested by Belaga assemblyman Liwan Lagang, but he would consider the development funds requested by Liwan if he was given the mandate in the coming state election.

“My term is finishing; I cannot promise anything now. However, if GPS is given the mandate again, I will consider all those plans for the sake of further development of Belaga,” he said.

Earlier, Liwan requested RM20 million for the construction of the waterfront, community square, and fort; RM2 million for the Bakun Trust Fund; RM15 million for a hawker centre at Sungai Asap; RM10 million for a Youth Excellence Centre, RM25 million for the construction of the Catholic Church and RM1.7 million for community hall at Nanga Merit.

Abang Johari pointed out that development plans required a lot of funds, thus his cabinet was committed to finding ways to generate income for the development of Sarawak.

He pointed out that the state currently had extra income from the oil and gas, adding that he was thankful that the state government did not depend entirely on the federal government for funds.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari added that the state government would continue to give comprehensive policies in the state, especially for rural areas and fishermen.

He also announced the allocation of RM20 million for the construction of Town Square at Belaga.

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister Department (Islamic Affair and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, State Deputy Secretary Dato Sri Abu Bakar Marzuki, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Belaga Islam Welfare Trust Board chairman Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antik, Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti and others. — Borneo Post