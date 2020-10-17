Perak tourist destinations still safe to visit, visitors must follow Covid-19 SOP, says state exco

Domestic tourists visit Ipoh’s Concubine Lane. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PASIR SALAK, Oct 17 — Tourism destinations in Perak are still safe to visit even though 109 Covid-19 cases have been recorded recently in the state.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi, however, reminded tourism industry players to continue adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to combat the spread of the pandemic.

“Non-red zones are still safe as we have not received any report stating otherwise. So, we will continue all economic activities, including tourism,” she said during the launch of the ‘Semarak Pelancongan Perak, Eksplorasi Masjid dan Makan Bawah Rumah’ programme today.

Until today, Perak has recorded four Covid-19 clusters, namely Bah Lada cluster in Perak Tengah and Hilir Perak; Bah Pengkalan cluster in Hulu Perak, Batu cluster in Taiping, which has been declared a red zone, and the latest, Lekir cluster in Manjung.

Nolee Ashilin said the state government remains committed to boosting tourism in Perak Tengah district, which has a rich unique history, traditional cuisine and offers various eco-tourism activities. Efforts would also be made to figure out suitable strategies to increase visitors to the Pasir Salak History Complex.

She added that Pulau Semarak has been identified as an area with the potential to be a new tourism product in Perak Tengah. — Bernama