Melaka Defence Force director says 69 evacuated after sungai ayer panas overflows banks

MELAKA, Oct 17 — A total of 69 victims involving 19 families in Jasin were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin, following the overflow of Sungai Ayer Panas.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col Effendy Ali said all the victims, comprising 27 men and 42 women, were evacuated from four villages in the district after continuous rain since yesterday.

“Among the villages involved are Kampung Lubuk Kasau and Kampung Hulu Duyung in Bemban as well as Kampung Parit Lampong and Kampung Tanjung Laboh in Tehel,” he said adding that the PPS SK Tehel was opened at 4.30pm today. — Bernama