Man slashes cop with sickle in Port Dickson

A policeman was injured on the left side of his head after being slashed by a man with a sickle near a supermarket in Port Dickson Waterfront last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 17 — A mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) policeman was injured on the left side of his head after being slashed by a man with a sickle near a supermarket in Port Dickson Waterfront, last night.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 10pm incident, the suspect, aged 61, attacked the 35-year-old policeman despite being warned.

“Police were alerted by members of the public that a man was holding a sickle at a food truck in the supermarket car park and initial investigation found that he had created a commotion before fleeing into a nearby bush,” he said in a statement.

Aidi Sham said the suspect who realised the presence of the MPV ran towards the vehicle and ignored the police order to stop, prompting the personnel to fire a shot 5 metres away.

The suspect continued to dash forward and the policemen had to fire another shot which hit suspect in the stomach, he added.

Aidi Sham said a struggle ensued and the suspect managed to swing the sickle towards the policeman and hit the left side of the personnel’s head, before the man was disarmed and arrested.

He said the suspect was taken to the Port Dickson Hospital while the policeman was given first aid treatment at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama