Cops confirm Anwar questioned over six cases including sodomy, say no political pressure

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said investigations are currently underway and it will be carried out professionally without any political pressure or interference from any parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed today dismissed claims of political interference in their investigations into reports lodged against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over a purported list of MPs backing him to be the next prime minister.

Huzir in a statement said investigations are currently underway and it will be carried out professionally without any political pressure or interference from any parties.

“Anwar was questioned about a list of 121 MPs who are purportedly supporting him and was published on an online portal. A total of 113 police reports were lodged over the list, including by some of the MPs named in it.

“The investigation has been classified under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” said Huzir.

Huzir said the statement recorded also included allegations that the government under the leadership of the prime minister has fallen, sodomy claims by Aidil Azim Abu Adam, and press conference conducted regarding the submission of a document to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Huzir urged all quarters to give police space for a transparent and fair investigation.

He warned that stern action will be taken against those who deliberately threaten public order and safety.

Yesterday, Anwar had denied submitting names of parliamentarians supporting him to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during an audience on Tuesday.

He also said that no names were submitted to the palace as proof of support.