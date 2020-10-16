Water supply to Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Langat to be restored by 10am tomorrow after burst pipe

Elina said updates on the repair work to the burst pipe will be made available from time to time. — Picture by Miera Zulyana.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The water supply to 59 areas in Klang/Shah Alam and Kuala Langat districts which had been disrupted following a burst pipe at Worldwide construction site, Section U11, Shah Alam, is expected to be fully restored by 10 am tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said among the affected areas are Ambang Botanik, Bandar Bestari and Glenmarie Cove in the Klang/Shah Alam district, as well as Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Eco Santuary and Tropicana Aman in Kuala Langat district.

“The pipe repair work is expected to be completed by 10pm today and the water supply to the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 10am tomorrow.

“Water tanker lorries will be mobilised to send water supply to the affected users,” she said in a statement today.

Elina said updates on the repair work would be made available from time to time through Air Selangor official communication mediums including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Air Selangor mobile app and official website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama