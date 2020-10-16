Three company managers in remand over use of false documents to procure food tender in Terengganu

Kuala Terengganu Magistrate/Sessions Court assistant registrar Roszita Md.Saad issued the remand order following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 16 — Three company managers are in remand for seven days beginning today for allegedly using false documents to procure a ministry’s tender for supply of food, worth RM8.1 million, in 2018.

Kuala Terengganu Magistrate/Sessions Court assistant registrar Roszita Md.Saad issued the remand order following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the false documents were used to obtain three tenders, each worth RM2.7 million, for the supply of canteen food to school hostels in Terengganu for 2019 and 2020.

The suspects, two of them aged 29, and the other 57 years, were arrested between 4pm and 8pm yesterday at the Terengganu MACC office. — Bernama